An innocent man who was wrongly convicted of murder and spent 28 years behind bars has walked free thanks to the efforts of a Sunderland solicitor.

Justin Plummer, 52, had been in custody since 1997 after being convicted of murdering Janice Cartwright-Gilbert in a “frenzied” attack at the building site of her future home near Wilden, Bedfordshire.

Sunderland based lawyer Annalisa Moscardini represented Mr Plummer at the Court of Appeal in London. | Submitted

Despite no DNA evidence linking him to the murder, he has since spent much of the last near- three decades behind bars sleeping on his cell’s cold concrete floor protesting his innocence.

However his conviction has now been quashed thanks to the efforts and talents of Sunderland based solicitor Annalisa Moscardini from TBI Scanlans, whose main office is based in the Sunniside part of the city.

After being represented by Ms Moscardini at the Court of Appeal in July, the conviction against Mr Plummer was overturned and he is at last a free man.

Ms Moscardini challenged the reliability of key evidence which had been used to convict Mr Plummer and in particular evidence from Christopher Dunne with whom he had shared a cell. Dunne had claimed Mr Plummer had confessed to the murder.

However, Ms Moscardini challenged the reliability of this evidence and highlighted the judge was wrong to allow hearsay evidence to be presented to the jury from a police informant, namely Christopher Dunne.

Following the appeal hearing three senior judges quashed Mr Plummer’s conviction, stating that Dunne’s claims “should have been withdrawn from the jury”.

Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and Judge Nigel Lickley KC, said: “Dunne was a criminal and paid police informant who was in the habit of passing information to the police about other criminals for his own benefit.

“The circumstances of the suggested confession to murder and the reliability of the informant are such as to raise concerns about it.

“He gave no detail of the murder which could support its reliability.”

Having first representing Mr Plummer in 2016, Annalisa played an instrumental role in bringing fresh evidence to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

That application eventually paved the way for the Court of Appeal’s decision to clear Mr Plummer’s name.

Following the overturning of the conviction Annalisa said: “Justin never stopped fighting to prove his innocence and he never lost hope, even when the odds seemed impossible.

"His refusal to accept parole and his continued protest over almost three decades show his strength of character.

"I'm proud to have stood alongside him in his fight and I’m relieved that Justin will finally walk free with his name cleared.”

A Northumbria University graduate, Annalisa has been practicing as a solicitor for 15 years and regularly represents clients in criminal cases in courts across the North East.

For Annalisa, the case marks the culmination of years of persistence - and one with a happy ending.

She added: “My hope now is that Justin can finally enjoy the freedom he deserves.”

TBI Law is one of the North East's largest legal firms with offices across the region including Stockton, Wynyard, Hartlepool, Barnard Castle, and Sunderland.

TBI Law partner Neil Taylor said: “Annalisa’s hard work and sheer determination were crucial in bringing this case back before the courts.

“She embodies the qualities that set TBI’s legal team apart – tenacity, expertise and an unwavering commitment to our clients - and that's why we are trusted to handle the most important cases because we deliver results where others can't."