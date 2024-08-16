Man with connections to Washington wanted on prison recall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jack Robert Stuart Pattison, 20, is from Gateshead but Northumbria Police have confirmed he “has links to the Birtley and Washington areas”.
The police spokesperson added: “He is wanted for prison recall and is actively evading arrest.
“Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region. Officers from Northumbria Police are today (Friday) asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.
“Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”
Pattison, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is urged to contact the police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240809-1388
Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.