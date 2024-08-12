Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man shouted “England ‘til I die” as he threw bricks at police as they guarded a mosque during violent disorder in Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Paul Kirtley, 26, also kicked an officer’s protective shield and hurled a beer keg in the direction of police when violence flared.

Kirtley, of Rutherglen Road, Hylton Red House, Sunderland, faces up to three years behind bars after he admitted a charge of violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he was among a baying mob which struck on the night of Friday, August 2.

District Judge Zoe Passfield said Kirtley had accepted his role in “large-scale violent disorder” – and remanded him into custody.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said: “The defendant is described as holding a blue flare and shouting on camera, ‘England til I die’, and is seen on footage holding an England flag and acting aggressively and kicking an officer’s shield.

“He threw a brick, near where police were protecting a mosque. He picked up a beer keg and threw it towards police.”

Jason Smith, defending, did not apply for bail and made no representation to the court.

Judge Passfield told Kirtley he will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, August 22