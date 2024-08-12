Man who shouted 'England 'til I die' as he threw bricks at police outside Sunderland mosque pleads guilty to violent disorder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
John Paul Kirtley, 26, also kicked an officer’s protective shield and hurled a beer keg in the direction of police when violence flared.
Kirtley, of Rutherglen Road, Hylton Red House, Sunderland, faces up to three years behind bars after he admitted a charge of violent disorder.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he was among a baying mob which struck on the night of Friday, August 2.
District Judge Zoe Passfield said Kirtley had accepted his role in “large-scale violent disorder” – and remanded him into custody.
Prosecutor Paige Sparks said: “The defendant is described as holding a blue flare and shouting on camera, ‘England til I die’, and is seen on footage holding an England flag and acting aggressively and kicking an officer’s shield.
“He threw a brick, near where police were protecting a mosque. He picked up a beer keg and threw it towards police.”
Jason Smith, defending, did not apply for bail and made no representation to the court.
Judge Passfield told Kirtley he will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, August 22