Man who received more than £18,000 in benefits for health issues was found playing squash "regularly" in DWP probe

Terence Gilmore, of Beaumont Drive, Glebe, Washington, swapped the squash court for a magistrates court after receiving £18,143 in support payments.

Gilmore took up the sport to lose weight to get in shape to go under the surgeon’s knife, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

He claimed the cash over three years to August 2019, but his actions were uncovered by Department for Work and Pensions investigators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Magistrates spared the 48-year-old jail but handed him a 16-week prison term, suspended for two years.

They were told he is paying the cash back at £50 a month.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said Gilmore had made a legitimate claim for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) due to genuine medical issues.

These included restricted mobility caused by arthritis to his hands, knees and ankles, and damage to his shoulders.

But Ms Reading added: “The PIP claim was lawful at the outset but became unlawful due to him failing to notify a change in circumstances.

“That was that there was an improvement in his condition.

“Evidence came to light between August 23, 2016, and August 28, 2019, that he regularly attended Washington Leisure Centre to play squash.

“There must have been improvement in his condition for him to be able to play squash.

“He said he had been playing squash but could only do so because he was heavily medicated, and he denied being able to play as much as was claimed.”

Gilmore pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to social security benefit.

Alaister Naismith, defending, said Gilmore’s error was not informing the DWP of his improved health condition.

He added: “Had he done so, he would still have been entitled to the payments, but he didn’t tell them, that’s the problem.

“He had an operation and improved but was told he needed another operation and to have that, he had to lose some weight. He did that by playing squash.”