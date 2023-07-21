Man who raped teenager when he was just a schoolboy himself is spared jail

A man who raped a teenager in woodland when he was a schoolboy has kept his freedom.

Aaron Dixon pinned his victim down on the ground and carried out the attack, while she repeatedly told him "no" and asked him to stop.

The court heard he was just 15 at the time of the offence.

Prosecutor Paul Newcombe told Newcastle Crown Court: "She told him to stop and that she didn't want him to do it.

"She told him to stop three or four times and tried to push him away.

"She kept twisting and turning, trying to get away".

In an impact statement that was read in court, the victim said: "How can I possibly describe the nightmares that I have, they don't go away when I wake up."

She added she has been left "petrified" and said: "I wake up every day scared to get out of bed."

Dixon, now 20, of Waskerley Road, Washington, pleaded guilty to rape.

Mr Recorder Peter Makepeace KC sentenced him to two years, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and a three-month night time curfew.

Dixon was told he has to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.

Recorder Makepeace said he would have sentenced an adult to six years behind bars for the attack but stressed that Dixon was a child at the time of the offence and told the court: "Sadly, no sentence I can pass can begin to reflect the pain of what she has been through."

He added: "The proper approach of this court is to look at what sentence would be had you come before the court at the age you were when the offence was committed, namely 15 years of age."

Recorder Makepeace said Dixon has been assessed as having "real and genuine insight and recognition of the harm caused to the victim", which he is remorseful for.

He added that Dixon has committed no offences before or since the attack and said prison could "harden" him and ruin future life chances.

Recorder Makepeace said: "The horrible truth is it is likely to increase your risk of future offending rather than reduce it.

"The public will be safer with prolonged, pro-active intervention, positive intervention, now."

He added: "It would be unconscionable to consider anything other than a custodial sentence if committed by an adult."

Sue Hirst, defending, said Dixon is a lot more mature and a "completely different person now" and added; "Aaron Dixon is extremely sorry for what he did."