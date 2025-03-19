An obsessive stalker who threatened to kill his ex-partner and throw acid in her face has been jailed.

Jason Howe, of Murton, Seaham, was arrested after a tracker was placed on his former partner’s car while she was at work in May last year (2024).

Jason Howe. | Durham Constabulary.

The woman alerted police and the 54-year-old was arrested after he unwittingly followed an unmarked police car that was being used to transport the recovered tracker to Seaham Police Station.

Teesside Crown Court heard the incident was the culmination of a sustained campaign of stalking and harassment against the woman, which had begun in December 2023 when the pair split up.

For several months, Howe bombarded the woman with threatening calls and texts, telling her he would throw acid in her face, ram her vehicle off the road, and set fire to her home and her friends and family’s homes.

He would also regularly turn up at her house to check on her whereabouts, as well as her place of work, where he threatened to blow up a staff member’s car.

Howe was issued with a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) in April 2024, preventing him from contacting the woman, which he ignored, and instead forced his teenage daughter to contact her on his behalf.

Howe, of Murton, Seaham, was charged with stalking and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He initially denied the offences but changed his pleas to guilty at court and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing yesterday (March 18) at Teesside Crown Court.

Howe was jailed for three years and four months and handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman.

In a victim impact statement the woman said: “I have serious concerns that should Jason be released he will make an attempt to kill myself or my family.

“I feel like I will always be looking over my shoulder, and that if he doesn’t exact his revenge, he will get someone to do so on his behalf.”

Detective Constable Dan Travis, from Peterlee CID, led the investigation. He said: “Howe is a violent, cowardly and controlling bully who carried out an appalling campaign of stalking and harassment towards his former partner which left her living in genuine fear that he would kill her.

“His behaviour was truly abhorrent, and I am pleased he has now been brought to justice and is behind bars where he belongs.

“The woman in this case acted with commendable courage in bringing Howe’s behaviour to our attention, and carried herself with dignity throughout the judicial process. I hope this sentence allows her to move on with her life and provides her with some degree of comfort.

“If you are experiencing stalking, no matter how small or insignificant you think your stalker’s behaviour is, tell someone. As police, we will do everything we can to investigate and bring your perpetrator to justice and can provide safeguarding, support, and reassurance.

“If you’re not ready to report to the police, we work alongside a number of partner agencies and charities who can help.”

If you’re experiencing stalking you can call the police on 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.

Reports can also be made via the Durham Constabulary website.

