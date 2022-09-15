Liam Maddison suffered serious injury after he met up with Lewis Nesbitt in broad daylight outside a gym last October.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Nesbitt had warned his victim over text that his family would be "chopped up" if he refused to meet him.

When Mr Maddison arrived, wearing a stab vest, he was met by Nesbitt and two men.

Lewis Nesbitt.

The court heard one of them was carrying a machete and Mr Maddison ended up with wounds from the weapon.

Prosecutor Lewis Kerr said: "Mr Nesbitt was the ex-partner of the complainant's girlfriend.

"Prior to the events on that day, Mr Nesbitt had attempted to meet Mr Maddison in order to have what is colloquially called a straightener.

"He wanted to them to meet up to have a violent confrontation or settle their differences.

"Those communications to Mr Maddison were made on multiple occasions."

The court heard that Nesbitt had sent a message which read: "If you don't meet up your family is going to get jeeped through the houses and they are all going to get chopped up."

Following that exchange, Mr Maddison did agree to meet in the middle of the day but did so wearing a stab vest.

Mr Kerr added: "Mr Maddison was parked in the driver's seat of his car when a Vauxhall Vectra pulled up behind him. He was effectively blocked in.

"Mr Maddison's door opens.

"One of these persons is holding a machete and moves towards Mr Maddison.

"One of these men is holding a machete outreached and subsequently during that incident Mr Maddison did receive machete-based injuries."

The court was told that the complainant suffered wounds to his arm, finger, groin and ankle during the attack.

Nesbitt was later arrested and the 28-year-old, of Hertburn Gardens, Washington, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of amphetamine.

The prosecution accepted his plea on the basis he attended the scene but was not the person who inflicted the injuries.

The court also heard that the time, he was on licence for a separate matter.

Tony Davis, defending, said it was stated that he too suffered injuries after Maddison brought an axe which he used during the altercation.

It was also heard that he had made good use of time while in custody.

However, Mr Recorder Sandiford KC said he posed a significant risk and jailed him for two years and eight months.

The judge said: "You have a number of previous convictions.

"You were in dispute with Liam Maddison in relation to his then-girlfriend, your former partner.

"He was outside a local gym near to businesses, petrol stations and shops. You pulled up behind him, three of you got out of the vehicle.