Man who joined in Sunderland riot out of curiosity put behind bars

A man who joined in a Sunderland city centre riot out of "curiosity" has been jailed as a deterrent to others.

Daniel Kirtley saw crowds of people heading to Sunderland city centre on August 2 last year (2024) as well as social media posts about a protest so decided to join in the ugly violence that followed.

Daniel Kirtley. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard a CCTV camera showed him "milling around" Keel Square in the city before he clashed with police who were protecting a mosque, about a mile away.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said Kirtley and others were captured on the footage standing in front of the police line and added: "On three separate occasions the police line attempted to move back the crowd and had to physically push the defendant back.

"On the first two occasions he immediately returned to his position. On the third he appeared to be pulled back by another member of the crowd."

Mr Bunch said Kirtley then moved a short distance away, bent down and picked up an object which he threw at the police line.

Kirtley, 35, of Lyndhurst Terrace, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder.

The court heard Kirtley told police in interview he had gone to the protest with two cousins, who also ended up being arrested, after seeing others heading that way.

He said he had been drinking before and during the protest and that he threw a brick after being knocked to the floor by an officer's shield but "wished he had never done that".

Jason Smith, defending, said Kirtley has a limited criminal record and had limited involvement on the day.

Mr Smith added: "He would be for saying he attended the area out of curiosity because he saw on social media there was a protest going on. He attended out of curiosity not because he has any particular affiliation with any particular group.

"He stupidly attended because he had been drinking.

"He accepts he became carried away with the events that day and became involved. He stupidly became involved and deeply regrets he became involved."

Miss Recorder Caroline Sellars jailed Kirtley for 16 months and said as well as rehabilitation and punishment, sentences must act as a deterrent to others.

The recorder said: "There is an overwhelming public interest which requires an immediate custodial sentence in cases such as this in order to deter other people from contributing to violent incidents like the one you became involved in.

"I have no doubt that you regret your actions and wish you could turn back the clock."

The court heard during the widespread trouble that day, which mirrored similar scenes across the UK and involved hundreds of people, police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as areas became unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Mr Bunch said police were met with "serious and sustained" levels of violence and added: "Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire and business premises were smashed.