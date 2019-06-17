The man who climbed to the top of the Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday June 16 has been released from police custody.

Just after 3.00am, emergency services were called to reports of a man climbing to the peak of the Northern Spire Bridge.

Police, RNLI, and the fire bridage all attended and saw a man standing at the very top of the bridge, 105 metres, or around 344ft above the River Wear.



After more than an hour, the 35-year-old male was convinced to come down from the bridge and was arrested for public nuicence.

Following an investigation, Northumbria police released the man without charge and is taking no further action.