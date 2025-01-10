Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunken Sunderland man lost after an evening pub visit walked semi-naked into traffic, shouting at worried motorists: “Step out of the car if you have a problem.”

Shirtless Jevon Schofield, 31, who had been separated from his girlfriend in a location he did not know well, then warned: “I’ll punch your head in”, a court heard.

Schofield, of Rennie Road, Downhill, displayed his worrying behaviour in front of police driving along the city’s Durham Road on Friday, November 15.

After seeing him with his arms also outstretched, they turned their vehicle around to try to find out the problem, prosecutor Lesley Burgess said.

Ms Burgess added: “Police officers describe seeing a male in Durham Road who was walking towards traffic and with his arms spread out towards oncoming vehicles.

“He had no shirt on. They turned around and heard him saying, ‘Step out of the car if you have a problem. I’ll punch your head in’.

“I think an incident had been going on with his partner. He was warned and arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“An officer describes the defendant as being intoxicated. There’s quite a significant antecedent history.”

Schofield pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, insisted Schofield’s behaviour had been caused by him taking a bad mix of prescribed medications.

He said: “He had been seeking medical help for a significant injury to his left arm which had occurred not long before this incident.

“He was rushed into hospital and had to have emergency surgery, and then got further medication.

“They hadn’t realised that he was on medication for his mental health.

“This evening, he had been to a public house, and his girlfriend had left him there. He was looking for the road.

“It was a part of Sunderland he does not often frequent. He had his arms out to ask people. The police heard him shouting. They put him in their car.

“He has been back to see his doctor and his medication has been changed. There’s been no further offending. He’s apologetic.”

Magistrates fined Schofield £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.