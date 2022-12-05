Malu Kasomba met an associate at a party who told him he had two passports and needed to move them on. Newcastle Crown Court heard that the defendant agreed to help and attempted to conceal one of them inside a book, which he took to a delivery drop-off point to send away.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes said: "On the 5th of October 2020, the defendant was captured on CCTV footage at the Ryman's store in Sunderland, where he handed over a small package."

The 45-year-old told staff at the store that the package contained a book, which he was sending to a friend.

Ms Barnes added: "The following day the package was intercepted. It was opened and inside it had been a Portuguese passport. The passport was inside a hardback book. On the 15th of October the defendant attended the DHL to query why the package had been placed on hold. He told them it was a book his friend had left at his address."

However, the court heard that the passport had not been approved by the relevant authorities and Kasomba was later arrested at his home address.

Ms Barnes added: "He was interviewed on the same day. He told officers he was asked to send the passport and the book to an address."

Kasomba, of Kirklea Road, Houghton, pleaded guilty to possession of identity document with improper intention. In mitigation, the court heard the defendant was of previous good character with no offending on his record.

Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani said: "Your offending can be summed up very simply. You met a man at a party. He had in possession two passports, one a Portuguese and one a Spanish passport. He asked you to post the Portuguese passport to a man in Russia."

The judge accepted that the passport was not meant to be used for any other illegal activity in the UK. He added: "The passport was going to be used by a man in Russia to gain employment. You have a family which you support by working at Nissan."

