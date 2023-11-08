Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Mace.

A pervert who tried to have sex chat with seven children on Twitter has been put behind bars.

Simon Mace told underage teens in direct messages "I'm ***** for little girls" or "I want your young body" and sent graphic photographs while asking for similar in return.

Newcastle Crown Court heard it remains unclear whether the profiles he contacted on the social media platform were actual children as the people behind them have never been traced.

When police raided Mace's home in Sunderland, they found 107 child abuse images downloaded onto his computer devices.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said: "Northumbria Police received information from the National Crime Agency regarding intelligence he had been engaged in sexual communication with users on Twitter who purported to be under 18.

"A number of direct messages were identified being sent by the defendant to these users.

"The users were never identified, it was never determined if they were truly real children."

Mr Ahmad said the messages were sent over a few days in July 2021.

Mace told one profile, who told him she was 13, she was the "perfect, ****** age to be abused".

He told users, who said they were as young as 12, he was "****** for young girls" and asked for pictures and videos.

Mace, 37, of Sefton Square, Sunderland, admitted seven charges of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child and one of possessing category C images of children.

Judge Christopher Prince sentenced him to 13 months behind bars.

Mace must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Robin Patton, defending, said Mace has been a victim of bullying, has low self esteem and self care issues, works remotely and is "completely socially isolated".