Man to face trial accused of burglary at Sunderland store Geekys

Self-employed roofer Edward Gill, 54, is accused of breaking into Geekys, in city centre Waterloo Place, in the early hours of Friday, August 5.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Gill, of Tower Street West, Hendon, pleaded not guilty to burglary and will stand trial.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said entry to the premises was gained through a rear door which was forced open.

Geekys.

Mrs Begum said the shop was targeted twice, firstly at around 3.30am by one intruder and again at 4.40am by two.

She revealed no goods had been recovered and a second suspect had not been identified.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said Gill denied the charge.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Gill he would be tried at the same court on Monday, October 3.