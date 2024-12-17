Man tied belt round sleeping woman's neck in troubling assault

A brute tied a belt around a sleeping woman's neck and held her hands to stop her fighting back as he tightened it.

Mark Maginnis pulled the belt so hard that the victim was unable to talk or breathe, the buckle dug into her neck and she was left bruised and sore.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the attack has had an impact on her career and her trust in people has been shattered.

Prosecutor Vince Ward told the court: "She was unable to pursue a chosen career in domestic violence support because she became a service user and that is a significant impact on her life.

"She is now unable to have anyone touch her on her neck, including her children."

The court heard the woman, who can no longer use belts or have them around her, said she is unable to leave the house without preparation time and medication and is now hypervigilant about safety and security at home.

She said she now struggles to sleep and relives what happened to her when she does manage to drop off but then wakes up screaming.

Mr Ward added: "This has ruined her trust with all people, particularly males. She's in a position where she is convinced those around are are planning to do something evil to her.

"She feels safe with no-one."

Maginnis, 38, of Houghton Road, Newbottle, Sunderland, denied assault but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

Judge Penny Moreland told him: "The jury were sure that you had tightened a belt around her neck, causing her bruising and soreness.

"The circumstances were that she had gone to bed and she woke to find that you had the belt around her neck. She told you to get off but you continued to tighten the belt.

"You held her hands to prevent her stopping you doing what you were doing.

"The belt was so tight it was impossible for her to talk or breathe.

"Then, it seems you panicked and loosened the belt.

"She was gasping for air and she was able to get away to the bathroom. She had bruising and soreness on her neck from the pressure applied by the belt and particularly from the point where the buckle had been pressing into her neck.

"This was clearly an act of strangulation and she was, in my view, obviously vulnerable because she was asleep when you decided to assault her in this way."

The court heard Maginnis has been remanded in custody for two months since he was convicted.

Lee Fish, defending, said while behind bars Maginnis, who previously worked as a forklift driver, has made use of his time by enrolling on educational courses and working as a cleaner.

Mr Fish said Maginnis is in a supportive relationship, has never been in trouble before, submitted character references and has caring responsibilities.

Judge Moreland sentenced him to 21 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements, 100 hours unpaid work, alcohol abstinence and trail monitoring.