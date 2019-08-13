Man threatened with needle in attempted robbery
A man was threatened with a syringe as a would-be robber tried to snatch his bag.
Detectives from Durham Constabulary are appealing for information following the attack in Seaham.
The incident occurred at around 10am on Monday, August 12, along the black path, which runs parallel to Harbour Walk and takes people across the train tracks off Station Road to Blandford Place in the town centre.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The victim was walking along the path when he was approached by a man holding a syringe.
“The suspect asked the man to hand over his backpack.
“When the victim refused, he made of empty handed.”
The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, slim and around 5ft 10in with a scar on the left hand side of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Richard Martin on 101 quoting reference number 125 of August 12.