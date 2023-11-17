Man threatened to stab three people - and wrongly accused one of being a 'murderer'
A knifeman who threatened to stab three people during separate attacks at the same block of flats has been jailed for nine years.
Andrew Davison falsely branded one resident at the properties in Washington, a "murderer" when he turned up his door then lunged at him with an army-style knife and had to be restrained on December 11 last year.
On December 27 the 40-year-old went to the home of another occupant, armed with another large knife and threatened to kill him and "everyone in the building" after thrusting the blade towards him.
Later, during that same visit, Davison targeted another man in the block, this time with a bayonet type knife and robbed him of personal possessions.
Prosecutor Philp Morley told the court: "The defendant was lunging and raising the knife towards him, on two to three occasions.
"While he was doing this, he was saying 'give me your bacci, give me your trainers'.
"The complainant described his face as 'raging' and he appeared to be under the influence of some from of drink or drugs.
"The defendant took some tobacco from a drawer and the complainant was able to push him back and out of the flat."
Mr Morley said after Davison was arrested for the first confrontation he was taken to the police station and caused damage to his cell by smearing blood on it.
When he was put in a cell after the second visit to the flats, Davison smeared food around and urinated on the floor.
Davison, of Pentland, Oxclose, Washington, admitted charges of threatening with knives, criminal damage and robbery.
He also admitted possessing a small amount of cannabis found during his first arrest.
The court heard while released under investigation in between the offences Davison, who has a history of psychiatric problems, was detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.
David Callan, defending, said Davison was released from hospital on December 23 and told the court: "He did get into a taxi and try to get re-admitted and was not judged to be ill enough."
Mr Callan said since being remanded in custody Davison is now on the correct medication and although he is still hearing voices is in a "much better position".
He added: "He certainly wasn't in a good state when these offences were committed."
Judge Amanda Rippon said part of Davison's psychiatric problems have been caused by drug and alcohol abuse but she accepted he had other mental health difficulties.
Judge Rippon said Davison poses a risk to the public and sentenced him to nine years with a three year extended licence period.
The judge told him: "You threatened three men with knives and the threats were repeated. You didn't only make threats to kill and harm, you also used the knifes in a threatening matter, lunging at your victims."