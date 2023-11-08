Sunderland man threatened to stab friends while paying them a visit
He will be released almost immediately
A visitor picked up a knife and threatened to kill two friends when an argument flared at a house.
Mark Dagg had been drinking with the victims in August this year but started trouble when he kissed the woman then punched the man to the back of the head several times.
Prosecutor Katie Spence told Newcastle Crown Court: "The defendant walked into the kitchen, picked up a knife and said 'I'm going to ******g stab you."
The court heard Dagg, who has convictions for 108 previous offences, picked up the keys to the house and threatened to burn the place down before he left.
He did not carry out the stab or burn threats.
Dagg, 45, of Tatum Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to affray.
Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to 13 months behind bars, which means he will be released almost immediately due to time he has served on remand.
The court heard despite his long record, Dagg is not heavily convicted for violent offences.