Sunderland man threatened to kill girlfriend's friend with vodka bottle

A man who threatened to kill his girlfriend with a vodka bottle warning he would smash and "shove it into her neck" has been put behind bars.

Wayne Trott had been seeing the woman for just around two weeks when he made the death threat to a friend of hers.

Wayne Trott. | Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard it was on May 9 last year when Trott and the two women were on the way to a shop and he was carrying a bottle of vodka.

His girlfriend was walking slightly ahead when Trott issued the chilling warning to her friend.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lane said: "The defendant was in possession of a bottle of spirit, vodka and as they walked he said he would smash the bottle and shove it into her neck.

"When asked why he could offer no explanation, simply stating 'I'm going to kill her', a threat she believed the defendant would carry out."

Trott, 37, of Quayside House, Sunderland, who has 65 offences on his record, admitted making a threat to kill.

At the time of the offence he was on deferred sentence for driving offences, imposed two months previously.

Judge Robert Adams today sentenced him to a total of 30 months behind bars with a two years and seven months driving ban.

Judge Adams, who had deferred sentence on the driving offences to give Trott a chance to prove he could change, told him: "I told you at the time what the sentence would be if you didn't co-operate."

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Trott has completed courses in custody on remand and has thrived on a drug-free wing in prison.

Mr Cornberg added: "His progress has been exceptional."