Man taken to hospital with two stab wounds following incident in Seaham
Durham Constabulary have confirmed the incident took place at 9.30pm on Wednesday (April 2),
A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of theft from a store on West Coronation Street, Seaham.
“It was reported that the man inside the shop was acting aggressively towards the shop owner.
“On attendance, officers spotted the suspect assaulting another man in the street.
“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH, he remains in custody.
“The victim, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with two stab wounds. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and an investigation is now ongoing.”