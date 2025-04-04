Man taken to hospital with two stab wounds following incident in Seaham

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is in hospital with two stab wounds following an incident in Seaham.

Durham Constabulary have confirmed the incident took place at 9.30pm on Wednesday (April 2),

West Coronation Street, Seaham, where the incident is reported to have taken place.West Coronation Street, Seaham, where the incident is reported to have taken place.
West Coronation Street, Seaham, where the incident is reported to have taken place. | Google

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of theft from a store on West Coronation Street, Seaham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was reported that the man inside the shop was acting aggressively towards the shop owner.

“On attendance, officers spotted the suspect assaulting another man in the street.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH, he remains in custody.

“The victim, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with two stab wounds. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and an investigation is now ongoing.”

Related topics:HospitalSuspect
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice