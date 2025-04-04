Man taken to hospital with two stab wounds following incident in Seaham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is in hospital with two stab wounds following an incident in Seaham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Constabulary have confirmed the incident took place at 9.30pm on Wednesday (April 2),

West Coronation Street, Seaham, where the incident is reported to have taken place. | Google

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of theft from a store on West Coronation Street, Seaham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported that the man inside the shop was acting aggressively towards the shop owner.

“On attendance, officers spotted the suspect assaulting another man in the street.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH, he remains in custody.

“The victim, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with two stab wounds. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and an investigation is now ongoing.”