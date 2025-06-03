Man taken to hospital with head injuries following reported assault in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:59 BST

A man is in hospital with head injuries following a reported assault in the city.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 2.30am on Sunday (June 1) morning.

A man was taken to hospital following a reported assault on Roker Avenue.
A man was taken to hospital following a reported assault on Roker Avenue. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We attended an incident at a premises on Roker Avenue in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and found a male in his 20s with injuries to his head and face.

“He was transported to hospital where he currently being treated.

“An investigation has been launched, and enquiries are ongoing to locate anyone believed to have been involved.

“There will be an increased presence in the area and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to an officer on duty.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference quote reference: 061713M/2.

