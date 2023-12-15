News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Man taken to hospital after falling from Whitburn cliffs following reported altercation

The incident happened this morning.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 12:24 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested and another man taken to hospital after a reported altercation on the clifftops in Whitburn.

The man taken to hospital had fallen 20ft from the clifftop onto the beach below.

The Air Ambulance arriving at Whitburn. The Air Ambulance arriving at Whitburn.
The Air Ambulance arriving at Whitburn.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dramatic footage captured the Air Ambulance arriving to take the man to hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 8.30am this morning (Friday), police received a report of a disturbance on Whitburn Cliffs at Whitburn Beach in South Tyneside. 

Rescue teams attend Whitburn clifftops after an altercation.Rescue teams attend Whitburn clifftops after an altercation.
Rescue teams attend Whitburn clifftops after an altercation.

 “It was reported that four males had been involved in an altercation when one of the men has fallen approximately 20ft onto the beach below.

"Three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The fourth man is being transported to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

 “Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101 or the ‘report’ pages of our website, quoting log NP-20231215-0194.”

Related topics:Whitburn