Man swore at police officer after being found drunk on Sunderland's Queen Alexandra Bridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Robinson, 35, swore at an officer – and then made a move towards safety railings.

Robinson, of Aldershot Road, Farringdon, was held back by the PC on the city’s Queen Alexandra Bridge, a court heard.

Defence solicitor Richard Copsey said Robinson, who has 278 criminal offences to his name, had been drinking all night with friends and could recall nothing of the incident on Friday, April 1.

Queen Alexandra Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “At 7.07am, an officer was on duty when he had cause to interact with the defendant on Queen Alexandra Bridge.

“There had been a report of a male staggering around on the road. The officer spoke to the defendant and noted that he was drunk.

“The defendant was unsteady on his feet, was unable to walk properly and smelled of alcohol.

“The officer tried to speak to the defendant, but it was too difficult due to his drunkenness.

“But the defendant then swore at the officer a number of times, and he was also flailing his arms around.

“He moved towards the railings of the bridge but was stopped from going further.

“Due to his demeanour, he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“He has 92 previous convictions from 278 offences, with drunk and disorderly charges in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2013, with other offences since.”

Robinson pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

Mr Copsey said Robinson did not have a history of self-harm and had not made a serious attempt to reach the side of the bridge.

He added: “He’s well-known to these courts. He said that he was out with friends drinking all night. He can’t remember even being arrested.”