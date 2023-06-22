A man made the most of the summer solstice sunshine by climbing onto a rooftop at Durham's HMP Frankland jail.

The male, who appeared to be wearing just black underwear and a pair of trainers, spent several hours on the roof before surrendering late last night, Wednesday, June 21.

The jail, which is about five miles outside Durham city, is home to 850 inmates, who are Category A, Category A High Risk and Category B, across eight wings.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said on Thursday, June 22: "This incident has now been safely resolved."

A member of staff keeps an eye on the man