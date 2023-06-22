News you can trust since 1873
Man sunbathes on roof at Durham's high-security Frankland prison

 The man was on the roof for several hours.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

A man made the most of the summer solstice sunshine by climbing onto a rooftop at Durham's HMP Frankland jail.

The male, who appeared to be wearing just black underwear and a pair of trainers, spent several hours on the roof before surrendering late last night, Wednesday, June 21.

The man appeared to be wearing just black underwear and shoes
The man appeared to be wearing just black underwear and shoes
The jail, which is about five miles outside Durham city, is home to 850 inmates, who are Category A, Category A High Risk and Category B, across eight wings.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said on Thursday, June 22: "This incident has now been safely resolved."

A member of staff keeps an eye on the man
A member of staff keeps an eye on the man

Prison staff wear climbing gear to monitor the situation
Prison staff wear climbing gear to monitor the situation
