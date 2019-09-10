Man summonsed to court following 90-minute closure of northbound Tyne Tunnel on Great North Run day
A man is due before magistrates after an incident at the Tyne Tunnel on Great North Run day.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 16:35
Altaf Hussain, 48, of Bowling Hall Road, Bradford, has been summonsed to court in relation to driving or attempting to drive a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.
This follows an incident involving a lorry which saw the northbound tunnel close for 90 minutes on Sunday, September 8.
Hussain will appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court at a later date.