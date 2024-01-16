Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suffered serious injuries in a collision involved two cars in a Wearside street.

Northumbria Police were called at about 8.45pm on Monday, January 15, to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Cedar Terrace in Fence Houses.

Officers said it was reported that a yellow Ford Focus emerged from nearby Avenue Vivian and, for reasons yet to be established, collided with a silver Citroen Xsara Picasso on Cedar Terrace.

The occupants of the Focus left the scene before emergency services attended, police said.

A force spokesperson said: "The driver of the Picasso, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

"He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"The Force's Motor Patrols Team has launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and are now appealing to the public for information.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have evidence such as dash-cam footage or CCTV.