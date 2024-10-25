Man suffers brain injury 'completely changing' his life during attack in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man suffered a brain injury that "completely changed" his life in a city street attack.

The victim had already been punched to the ground in Sunderland by one man when Calum Creighton punched him again.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim's head hit against the pavement during the violence and he was left unconscious and bleeding, with two skull fractures.

Prosecutor Anthony Pettengell told the court: "The victim has no recollection of the assault itself. He was left with a brain injury which is described as massively affecting his memory.

"He spent five to six weeks in hospital, having been discharged on December 20 2023 and the offence occurred on November 12."

Mr Pettengell said the victim lost a tooth, his eyes were unable to focus, he was left dizzy and in pain.

In a victim statement the man, who has been told he may never work again, said the injuries "completely changed my life" and he is now living in fear.

He added: "I will never return to the person I was before I was assaulted.

"I didn't deserve this. I have never hurt anyone in my life."

Creighton, 32, of Cramlington Square, Hylton Castle, Sunderland, who has a previous conviction for attempted murder, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Creighton was given a 12-year jail term in 2012 for trying to kill his brother.

He was today sentenced to 20 months with an order to pay £2,500 compensation to the victim of the street attack.

The court heard he will be released almost immediately due to the time he has spent on remand.

The other man who also punched the victim was given a community order for assault by magistrates.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Creighton "struck one blow" that night and told the court: "He expresses extreme remorse."

Mr Laffey said since Creighton's release from the attempted murder prison sentence he has built a family and added: "This was one punch which had significant consequences for the victim."