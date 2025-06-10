Man suffers bleed on the brain following reported Sunderland assault as police appeal for witnesses

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:46 BST

Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with an incident which left another man with a bleed on the brain.

The reported assault took place at around 3am on Saturday April 4.

Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man was assaulted outside of 7Even nightclub on Derwent Street.

“The victim, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries including a bleed on the brain, broken eye socket and collar bone.

“A number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was first made, including a recent review of CCTV footage.

“As part of the investigation, today (Tuesday June 10) we have released an image of a man we are looking to trace.”

The man is believed to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which may assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media or via the report form functions on the Force’s website.

You can also call 101 at quote crime reference number: 038250J/25.

