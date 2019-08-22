Man stripped to his boxer shorts in Sunderland street in 'bizarre' incident
A man has admitted stripping to his boxer shorts in a Sunderland street.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard how Ian McCabe caused disorderly behaviour in a city street throughout the day.
Eve McDonnell, prosecuting, said a witness awoke in the early hours of July 26 to the defendant shouting and swearing in the street and she later found him passed out in her front garden.
She said an ambulance was called, but later the same day McCabe returned to Westheath Avenue where he started to strip his clothes off until he was just wearing his boxer shorts.
She said: “He was shouting things like ‘I’m going to kill someone’ and ‘you’ve done this’.”
McCabe, 36, of Chester Road, Sunderland, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour.
Tony Richardson, defending, said: “It is bizarre behaviour.”
McCabe was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge.