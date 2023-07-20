News you can trust since 1873
Man stole car from Sunderland Pizza Stop worker then crashed it into St Peter's church railings

He also admitted to another crime at Asda.

By Karon Kelly
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST- 2 min read

A burglar crashed a pizza shop worker's car after stealing the key during a break-in at the takeaway.

Kevin Sandilands crawled under the shutters at Pizza Stop in Sunderland, which was due to close for the night, and went behind the counter on April 12.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was confronted by a staff member and said "sorry" before he left, with the keys to a Volkswagen Golf.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover said the car was found crashed, about a mile away, around ten minutes later.

Miss Glover said while Sandilands was behind the wheel of the stolen motor he collided with a Ford Fiesta then crashed into the railings of St. Peter's Church.

He left the vehicle but was found, with blood coming from his head, and taken to hospital but refused to give a specimen for analysis.

Kevin Sandilands. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.Kevin Sandilands. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.
Kevin Sandilands. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.
Sandilands, 36, of no fixed address, admitted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after an accident and failing to provide a specimen.

He also admitted theft of property from a parked car and alcohol from Asda, both on March 16.

Laura Miller, defending, said Sandilands is now a "completely different person" after being remanded in custody.

Miss Miller said he was at "rock bottom" when he committed the offences but now has an offer of work and better prospects.

Miss Recorder Olivia Checa-Dover sentenced Sandilands to 15 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge said Sandilands has a chance of rehabilitation and can have a "chance" but told him: "You've left people hurt and upset by what you've done."

