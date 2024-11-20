Man stole car from pregnant woman then robbed cafe at knife point
Jordan Cuthill went on to rob a café at knife point before stealing a second car from another woman all in the same morning.
The 33-year-old crashed both cars and abandoned them – he was found by officers hiding in the bushes close to where he had crashed the second car in Washington.
Shortly before 6.30am on Friday, June 7 this year, the pregnant woman used a nearby cash machine in Langley Park before returning to her car.
After getting in her car, Cuthill prevented her closing the door.
She was so terrified that her baby might be harmed that she got out and handed over the keys.
He drove the car to Chester-le-Street before he crashed into a parked car and abandoned it.
He walked into a café in the town, which was closed but the owner was still setting up for the day.
Cuthill picked up a knife which had been used to prepare food for the day and threatened the café owner who threw some money towards him which he picked up.
The café owner fled and Cuthill left carrying the knife. He immediately walked around the corner where he approached the female driver of the second car and demanded she handed over the keys at knife point.
He subsequently crashed the car into an oncoming vehicle and fled the scene. He was found hiding in bushes close to the crash site.
Cuthill, of no fixed abode, appeared at Durham Crown Court this week after admitting three counts of robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of a blade, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.
He was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison.
Acting Detective Sergeant Dean Phillips, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Cuthill had a complete disregard for anyone else that day.
“This was a terrifying experience for all three victims. All decent hardworking members of the public just going about their working day.
“Thankfully, none of them were physically injured but it has had a significant impact on their lives.
“I am grateful for all their support throughout this investigation.
“Hopefully his sentence will give the victims some comfort and provide some closure on what happened.”
“I would like to thank all of the officers involved in the investigation for their efforts from CID, uniformed officers and the OIC PC Harrison.”