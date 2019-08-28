Man still in custody after five-hour rooftop stand-off with police in Hetton street
A 23-year-old man remains in the custody of Northumbria Police following a five-hour stand-off on a roof in Hetton.
A cordon was set up in and around Caroline Street at 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 27 to protect the public as a man climbed onto the roof of the property in a bid to avoid arrest.
During the incident, the man was throwing items from the roof at police officers and neighbours told the Echo he made demands for pizza and cigarettes from the rooftop.
Residents on the street were told to leave their homes and were unable to return until the man came down from the roof at around 10.30pm. Cars also had to be moved to make way for emergency vehicles.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
A Northumbria Police spokesman confirmed to the Echo on Wednesday, August 28 that the man remains in custody.
Speaking on Tuesday, the force said the man was arrested for “a number of outstanding offences”.