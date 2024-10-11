Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An man who shouted that he was a "terrorist" and attacked a bus while yelling "free Palestine you ****ing jew" has walked free from court.

Mahmoud Mabad yelled about Israel while holding a Quran and brown liquid outside Barclays Bank in Fawcett Street in Sunderland city centre.

Newcastle Crown Court heard fears were sparked the 39-year-old had explosives and that he was an "imminent danger".

His behaviour on October 4 drew a lot of attention and caused members of the public to be "understandably alarmed".

Graham O'Sullivan, prosecuting, told the court Mabad became "even more aggressive" after being filmed by people on the street.

Firearms officers, an ambulance and fire services attended the scene. There were also requests for air support.

One bank employee, who had alerted police, said: "I felt very uneasy when I saw that happening.

"I was really worried about what would happen if he was serious and I didn't feel safe at all."

Anther bank worker added that he felt something "big" was about to happen. He said: "I was really shocked".

In another shocking incident, Mabad called Northumbria Police on October 16 at 3.21am and verbally abused a staff member by saying that he would "rape him, rape his king and rape his kingdom" before ending the call with the word "boom".

The call handler called the experience "horrible and disturbing" and "worse than anything I had heard before".

He added that he worried Mabad was capable "of a terrorist attack in the future".

The court heard that on a later date a university acquaintance became concerned by videos posted on Mabad's Instagram account and alerted police.

The footage, taken and posted on October 30, showed the defendant "shouting and hitting" a bus.

In the footage he was heard to say: "**** you, **** you, free Palestine you ****ing jew."

In a statement read out to the court, bus driver Susan Charlton said she was "scared" he would return and considered "dyeing and cutting" her hair to avoid being recognised.

She added: "I have never felt like this nor do I believe I should feel like this in my work place".

Mabad, of Hume Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour.

He also admitted three counts of sending a communication conveying a threatening message and two charges of possession of Cannabis.

He was sentenced to a 24 month community order.

He must complete 60 rehabilitation days and 90 days of an alcohol abstinence monitoring.

Mr Recorder Walker told him: "You have spent approximately 11 months in prison now as a result of your offending last year at a time when you were clearly mentally unwell.

"You have been detained under the Mental Health Act on a number of occasions.

"You have admitted to taking alcohol and cannabis for a number of years.

"Clearly you do suffer from schizophrenia.

"You pleaded guilty to all matters at the first opportunity.

"You are entitled for full credit."

Penny Hall, defending, claimed he had "paranoid schizophrenia" and that he had been remanded in custody for almost a year.

Hall added: "The offences are now a year old.

"He has been in custody now for 11 months.

"He was mentally unwell.

"It's clear something has happened for his mental health to deteriorate.

"Clearly he was unwell, he wasn't taking his medication as he ought."