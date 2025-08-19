An armed man who smashed a dad's living room window while his 10-week old baby was inside has been put behind bars.

Liam Maddison claimed he had bought a drug debt of £1,300 which he said was owed by the occupant of the property, in Sunderland.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

Newcastle Crown Court heard Maddison had already warned the man in a threatening voice message that he would "do him in" if all of the money was not paid.

Prosecutor John Hobley said the victim had handed over £700 but Maddison was still demanding the remaining £600 he said he owed.

Maddison then turned up at the victim's home in a balaclava and let himself in through an unlocked door.

Mr Hobley said: "The defendant took a machete from inside his jacket. The complainant looked for something to defend himself."

The defendant went back out and smashed a window to the front room.

The complainant called for him to stop as his 10-week old baby was in the living room, the room which the window was broken."

Maddison, 31, of no fixed address, left the scene and later admitted sending a message conveying a threat of serious harm, possessing a bladed article, affray and criminal damage.

Helen Towers, defending, said Maddison had his own debts at the time and was self medicating with drink and drugs and added: "He wasn't' aware there was a 10-week old baby in the property. That is a particular note of shame."

Miss Towers said it was the "darkest period of his life" but Maddison has changed for the better since being remanded in custody and has prospects of a more positive future.

Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced Maddison to 16 months behind bars, a lot of which he has already served on remand.