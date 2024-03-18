Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man returning from a wedding slapped his wife across the face at a hotel after they argued about his booze intake, a court heard.

Palvinder Kang, 61, committed the assault after being told he was not welcome at home due to being sozzled after attending a celebration in Edinburgh.

Kang, of Fatfield Park, Fatfield, Washington, lashed out in a corridor at the Campanile hotel in the town’s Emmerson Road after being driven there by his spouse.

As she walked him to his room, a security camera caught him hitting her to the right side of her face.

Despite her later withdrawing her victim statement against him, CCTV evidence was enough for police to bring charges, prosecutor Holly Clegg said.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he had not attacked her before, but she was fearful of his behaviour when he was intoxicated.

Ms Clegg told the hearing: “The victim is the defendant’s wife and they have been married for 36 years.

“In a statement, she said their relationship had deteriorated due to his drinking.

“On this day, he asked her to pick him up from Edinburgh Airport, but she told him to get a train. On the way back, he sent abusive messages.

“When he got back, she picked him up and took him to a local hotel because he was intoxicated and was being belligerent and abusive towards her.

“She explains that she was assisting him to get to his hotel room. It was caught on CCTV.

“He admitted the offence in an interview. The offence is aggravated by it being in a domestic context.”

Kang, who has a single, non-related previous conviction, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

In her withdrawn statement, his wife said she lived in fear of Kang when he was drunk and was worried he would physically hurt her.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He accepts he tried to slap her and has slapped her face.

“He says that he has never before raised his hands against his wife. He deeply regrets his actions, it was an isolated incident.

“He had been to Edinburgh for a wedding and on the way back they had an argument about his drinking.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and Kang will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, May 14.