Man slapped girlfriend during row over being late for court

Jordan Graham.

Jordan Graham was due in the dock for failing to comply with the terms of a suspended sentence he had previously been given for an affray.

An argument broke out with his partner at Sunderland station when he realised he was meant to appear at the Crown Court in Newcastle, not the nearby magistrates'.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 30-year-old was caught on cctv arguing with a woman, who was in tears and he then slapped her across the head.

The couple left the area but the attack had been seen by British Transport Police and Graham, of Donnison Gardens, Hendon, Sunderland, was later traced.

He admitted common assault.

The slap offence was the second breach of the suspended prison term, which has now been activated by Judge Penny Moreland, who imposed the original order and has now locked him up for a total of 12 months.

Judge Moreland told him: "I gave you an opportunity and imposed a suspended sentence.

"You breached the order and were brought back in front of me on July 16, 2019, and I gave you a second chance, I imposed a further three months curfew.

"But it turns out you had breached the order again, that very day, by assaulting your girlfriend on the way to court, slapping her head, which was captured on cctv."

The court heard Graham had been due to be sentenced for the offence in 2020 but various issues, including Covid restrictions, prevented the case from going ahead.

Liam O'Brien, defending, said Graham is still in a relationship with the woman he slapped, that they are engaged and due to be married next year and there has been no further problems.

Mr O'Brien said Graham had "lost his temper" due to the court mix up on the day and added: "He had believed he was due at Sunderland Magistrates. At a late stage he realised it was this court.