Man sent stab death threat to his ex just days after attacking her in street

Kane Stubbs, 23, sent the sinister message over Snapchat on February 11, which the victim said warned her "he would stab me to death".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the warning followed a confrontation in Hetton on February 5.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes said the victim had noticed Stubbs in the town centre so started to walk in the opposite direction but he followed.

The court heard she took refuge in a Tesco and staff intervened after Stubbs confronted her and she she "appeared to be getting distressed".

Stubbs waited outside and "ran towards her with a clenched fist" until a passer-by stopped in a car and intervened.

The court heard the victim went to a friend's house for half an hour then tried to continue her shopping.

But she was approached by Stubbs again.

Miss Barnes said: "He approached her and on this occasion he pushed her with both hands, using such force she fell backwards over a brick wall and landed on her front."

The victim said she had to see her GP afterwards due to pain in her back.

She said in an impact statement: "I cannot sleep or eat out of fear.

"I just want him to leave me alone."

Stubbs, of Bedale Street, Hetton, admitted common assault and sending malicious communication.

At the time of the offences Stubbs was on bail after a violent confrontation with the victim's dad.

The court heard Stubbs had turned up outside the family home last October and threatened the dad with a shovel and a broken bottle, which he threw and hit his shoulder.

He had made threats to "stab and kill" the dad and had to be sprayed with an incapacitant when the police arrived and he still refused to calm down.

He admitted two charges of threatening a person with an offensive weapon and common assault in relation to the confrontation.

Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey sentenced Stubbs to 19 months behind bars with a seven year restraining order.