Man sent explicit picture to undercover police operative he thought was 14-year-old girl

Peter Corfield, 41, had requested an image of the girl, who he thought was aged 14.

Corfield, of Acacia Avenue, Fence Houses, will now be sentenced at crown court after magistrates in South Tyneside declined jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Glenda Back said Corfield engaged with the decoy on a social media site on October 10 last year.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

She said he was told by the officer that she was 14 years old, even though the site has a lower age limit of 18.

On October 20, he sent a message to the fake account saying, “I’m bored”, and asking, “How old are you?”

Mrs Beck said a reply was sent confirming, “14, don’t grass, please”, and asking the same, to which he gave his then age of 40.

She added: “Shortly afterwards, he asked what she looked like, and she explained that she was off school with a Covid test.”

Mrs Beck then said Corfield sent a picture of his private parts.

The court heard Corfield switched to contacting the operative on another social media website.

The decoy officer then sent him a picture he believed to be fake, bringing their interaction to an end.

But detectives traced Corfield because he had registered on the site using his real name and date of birth.

British Telecom traced the matching IP address to his home – and he was arrested on January 12, with electronic devices seized.

Corfield, who has no previous convictions, was interviewed by police in April and gave ‘no comment’ replies, it was said.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “It’s a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity. I think it has to go to the crown court.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and granted Corfield unconditional bail to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, October 25.

They ordered an all-options pre-sentence report, meaning Corfield, who is in employment, could be jailed.