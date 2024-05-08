Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after a man sadly died following a road collision in Sunderland.

Officers received a report just after 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 7) of a collision on Bootle Street in Town End Farm.

Bootle Street. Photograph: Google Maps

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “For reasons yet to be established, it was reported that a silver Mazda 3 car collided with an electrically assisted pedal cycle.

“Emergency services attended and the rider of the electrically assisted pedal cycle – a man aged 37 – was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.”

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the moments leading up to the collision to contact them.

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, all of our thoughts now are with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly died.

“We will continue to support them in any way we can after his tragic passing.

“We have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the events leading up to it.

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove crucial to our enquiries, and I would urge members of the public to get in touch as soon as they can.”