Man reported to have stolen tip jar from Washington shop

Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Sep 2025, 14:05 BST
A man is reported to have stolen a staff tip jar from a shop in Washington.

The alleged theft is reported to have taken place at around 6pm on Monday, July 28, at Gill Fisheries on Victoria Place in Concord.

Northumbria Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident.placeholder image
Northumbria Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The man is then reported to have taken a tip jar which was on the shop counter before leaving the premises.

“Today (September 1), we have released images of a man we are hoping to identify in connection with the report.

“He was in the area at the time the theft is reported to have taken place and officers believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.”

The man or anyone who knows him are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it form on their website.

You cam also call 101 and quote crime reference number 086972V/25.

