Man remains in critical condition almost week on from Hendon attack - as assault suspect released under investigation
A 29-year-old arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following an attack in Hendon has been released.
A 47-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition almost a week on from when he was found unconscious in a Sunderland street.
The man, who had suffered life-threatening injuries, was found by a member of the public in Tel EL Kebir Road, in the Hendon area of Sunderland.
A man, aged 29, (not 19 as previously stated) was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm earlier this week.
He has now been released under investigation.
Inquiries are still ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has any information to come forward.
In total, eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Nothumbria Police said: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation.”
Seven people were arrested over the weekend and have all be released from custody.
A 23-year-old woman and two men aged, 27 and 24, have now been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
The 44-year-old woman has been released on police bail.
And two women, aged 25 and 43, and a 37-year-old man have been released with no further action to be taken.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 312 29/06/19.