A camera-shy attacker could be jailed for punching a witness who videoed him as evidence during an incident at a shopping area.

Tyler Pells, 24, pushed his victim at Roker Retail Park – then whacked him - on Wednesday, April 17, a court heard.

Pells, of Struthers Terrace, High Spen, Gateshead, lashed out when he noticed he was being filmed, his solicitor Jason Smith conceded.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told police had been summoned and the man began taking a video as evidence to assist with their inquiries.

The defendant could now be imprisoned after the court ordered an all-options report, opening the possibility of custody when later sentenced.

Mr Smith told the hearing: “There’s an incident and a gentleman is trying to video that for the purposes of evidence for the police who had been called.

“Unfortunately, Mr Pells took offence to being videoed and pushed him and then punched him.”

The court heard Pells committed the attack while subject to a community order, imposed last year for an unspecified offence.

It was not said if he was involved in the incident at the shopping centre that led to his attack.

Pells pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and possession of class B prohibited drug cannabis, also on the same day.

Mr Smith said magistrates would benefit from a fully updated pre-sentence report which would take into account his client’s mental health issues.

And he added: “Perhaps you will consider that report to be all-options.”

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said Mr Smith had set his case out in “a fair manner”.

He added: “I think in the circumstances of the offence, a Probation Service report would be sensible.”