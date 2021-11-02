Man punched neighbour and told her she looked like a man before firing BB gun at her friend

Adam Wilce confronted the woman near her driveway in Washington before shooting her friend with a BB gun after he got involved in the commotion.

Newcastle Crown Court heard it was unclear what caused the actual dispute, but it was likely linked to something that had happened in the street on the previous day in April 2020.

Prosecutor Neill Pallister said: "The complainant was living at an address in Washington and her friend, the other complainant, was isolating with her.

"At about 10am she was outside her address cleaning her car parked on the road.

"She noticed a male, the defendant, who was standing in his own garden. She heard the defendant say something along the lines of 'Have you got something to say to me?'

"She responded by thanking him about something that happened the previous day.

"The defendant then began shouting and walked towards her."

The court heard Wilce approached the victim and ripped a badge from her which he threw to to the ground before punching, pushing and slapping her to the chest and face.

The other complainant saw what was happening from the living room so he confronted Wilce and despite being punched himself, he managed to overpower him and get him off.

Mr Pallister added: "The woman heard the defendant shout 'She's not a woman she's a man, it's about time someone gave her a clip."

The court heard that Wilce then retreated to his own address across the street and returned with a BB gun before firing three pellets towards the friend's face.

The police were called and later arrested the 28-year-old who caused minor injuries to the man's lip and teeth with the weapon.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: "I do not know Adam in any capacity so I can't think of any reason he would want to assault me.

"Since this incident I have lost confidence in myself which I've spent years building up."

Wilce, of Brownriggs Court, Washington, denied the offences at first but eventually admitted assault by beating, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Barry Robson, defending, said: "This is a man who has a good work record.

"He worked for five years for Nissan until he unfortunately had a problem with a vertebrae in his back which meant he couldn't work for them anymore.

"He's a new father, he has three children now.

"In my respectful submission, he has showed he can keep himself out of trouble for the large part."

Mr Recorder Mark McKone told Wilce: "These are serious offences.

"You pushed her to the chest, you slapped and hit her. You were offensive when you called her a man.

"It's affected her confidence and left her sad and anxious. You could have caused more serious injuries.

"On the other hand, this was 18 months ago and you have stayed out of trouble since and you have significant family responsibilities.

"Mr Robson has persuaded me just to give you another opportunity by making a suspended sentence order."

Wilce was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years and was given a five year restraining orders against the victims.