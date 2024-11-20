Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brute punched a pal more than 30 times in a minute during a "sickeningly brutal" doorstep attack after an England game.

Ross William Ray. | Northumbria Police

Ross Ray and the man had watched the Euro 2024 quarter final at the pub on July 6, with others, but got into a row after they left the bar and headed to Stack in Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the men exchanged words and some threats were made before they parted ways.

The victim was later found injured inside his blood-stained home, where glass had been smashed and the video doorbell camera was on the ground.

Prosecutor Joe Culley told the court footage from the broken camera showed Ray turn up at the house and attack the victim when he answered the door.

Mr Culley said: "There were approximately 32 punches over the course of one minute, with a clenched fist to the area of the complainant's head and face, the complainant had been placed in a headlock and was dragged across the floor, where there was approximately six stamps with a shod foot.

"The defendant was verbally abusing the complainant."

Mr Culley said the victim was left with extreme bruising, swelling, grazing and he also had concussion.

Ray, 30, of Portobello Way, Birtley, Gateshead, who has a record for violence, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and breach of a restraining order meant to protect a woman he had been with that day.

Judge Tim Gittins jailed him for four-and-a-half years.

The judge said: "It was a sickeningly brutal attack.

"Despite your attempt to break the recorder and pulling it off the wall, it captured in full colour you repeatedly punching him to the head and face over 30 times while he was in a headlock and dragging him, when he was then prone, onto the floor and up to six stamps to his head and neck.

"It's a miracle he suffered no serious injury, fractures or underlying injuries but he was left very badly bruised with severe swelling to the back of his head and ear.

"One can clearly see footmarks you left on the back of his skull and top of his neck.

"You could have killed him."

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said the footage was "awful to watch" and Ray showed immediate remorse.

Miss Coxon added that Ray has worked hard to gain qualifications in custody on remand and added: "He admits he has done wrong, he should never have reacted in that way."