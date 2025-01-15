Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A partygoer soured Christmas celebrations at greyhound stadium when he punched a fellow reveller in the face without reason or warning.

Robert Fraser’s pre-attack erratic behaviour at the works’ bash at the East Boldon race venue had caused his victim to speak to his boss.

Seconds later, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Fraser, 34, of Western Terrace North, Seaham, Co Durham, struck the man in the mouth, a court heard.

He needed hospital treatment and sutures were applied under general anaesthetic for a badly bust – and now scarred - lip.

Fraser launched the assault during a period of drug and booze abuse but had sought therapy and was reformed, his solicitor said.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “It was a Christmas party, and everyone was in good spirits.

“It was noticed by the complainant that Mr Fraser seemed to be agitated and aggressive at some point.

“The event went on but because of what was happening, the complainant felt that it was appropriate to approach Mr Fraser’s manager.

“It was to get him to calm down because of the disruption he was causing.

“The next thing he knew he was struck in the face from a single punch that led to a significant injury.

“The complainant said that he had had two pints and six vodka and cokes but had a clear recollection of what had happened.”

Unemployed Fraser, who the court heard has several convictions but the last from a decade ago, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “It was a one punch incident. It was very short-lived and impulsive.

“He’s a very pleasant gentleman. He does have some previous, but they are minor compared to this and some ten years ago.

“He has had issues with drugs and alcohol. He referred himself to rehabilitation, and I think that speaks volumes for him.

“He’s always been incredibly remorseful about this incident, going all the way back to his police interview.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Fraser to an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days, and ordered him to pay £500 compensation.

She said: “I think the real credit in your case is that immediately after this happened you took steps to address the drink and the drugs that led to this incident.

“We’re now two years down the line and there’s been no further incidents.”