Man ‘punched cars’ and swore at people in Sunderland street after downing 10 lagers

A man who ran in front of traffic and punched cars after drinking 10 lagers has been given a conditional discharge.

James Thomas Hunter, known as Thomas, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and for possessing a controlled drug.

Magistrates were told that Hunter was arrested in Wensleydale Avenue in Penshaw on Friday, October 26, after police were called at around 9pm.

Prosecuting, Glenda Beck said he was seen “running in front of traffic and punching cars and swearing at people in the street”.

When police officers approached him and asked him to calm down, Hunter continued to shout and was verbally abusive towards them.

The 37-year-old was arrested and taken to Southwick Police Station in Sunderland where he was searched and cannabis was found in his wallet and in his sock, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

He admitted to drinking around 10 lagers before the incident and could not remember what had happened.

Hunter, of Swaledale Crescent, served an eight-month sentence in prison in 2014 and his solicitor said it was a ‘wake up call’.

Defending, Richard Copsey said: “He’s turned his life around and he’s admitted he’s been foolish.

“It’s a blip in the road to eventual recovery.”

He moved to live near his mother in Penshaw from Scotland and now rarely drinks - but admitted drinking 10 lagers before the incident.

Hunter was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.