Man punched and strangled his ex until she thought he was trying to kill her

A man who punched and then strangled his former partner until she believed he was trying to kill her has been locked up.

Wayne Crawford turned up at the woman's home in Sunderland last September accusing her of having an affair.

Wayne Crawford. | NP

The victim, who had given birth just a month previously, told him to leave but prosecutor Jordan Parkinson told the court: "He responded by punching her in the back of the head, the leg, eye and ear.

"She describes this occurred at least six times and she felt pain.

"She shouted at him to leave but he didn't leave, he pinned her on the bed and strangled her.

"She describes this occurred three times and during the third time he used such force to restrict her breathing. She believed he was trying to kill her and couldn't speak afterwards, she had a croaky voice for approximately two weeks."

The woman said in an impact statement: "He has broken my heart. I am so scared I am going to move out of my home.

“I'm on edge all the time."

In a later statement she added: "I feel like I'm grieving a relationship I wanted but didn't have."

Crawford, 34, of Fifth Avenue, Chester le Street, County Durham, admitted assault and non-fatal strangulation.

Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced him to 30 months behind bars with a five year restraining order.

Jane Waugh, defending, said Crawford has mental health issues and has suffered a trauma.

Miss Waugh said the relationship between the former couple was "toxic" and Crawford understands his behaviour cannot be repeated.