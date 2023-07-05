A man has been arrested in Boldon Colliery on suspicion of breaching orders put in place on his release from prison.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers arrested the 60-year-old from Liverpool on suspicion of committing numerous breaches of his Serious Crime Prevention Order.

Image released by the NCA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was detained at a location in Boldon Colliery just before 6am this morning, July 5, and is now being questioned, an NCA spokesperson said. The NCA said the order came into force after his release from prison for drug trafficking offences, and the breaches under investigation relate to the unauthorised use of mobile phones, vehicles, bank accounts and travel.

NCA officers also carried out searches at the location in Boldon and another address in the Royal Albert Dock area of Liverpool.

Image released by the NCA

Mobile devices, documents and a quantity of cash were seized, and they are now being examined by investigators. The operation was supported by Merseyside Police and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

Alison Abbott, from the NCA’s Lifetime Management of Offenders Team, said: “These court orders are vital tools for preventing and deterring future offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once criminals come onto our radar, they never leave, and the NCA will take action over breaches.”