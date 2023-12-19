He could be jailed for six months

A man who posted an intimate video of a woman on OnlyFans without her permission is facing jail.

Thomas Hallard, 24, of George Street East, Silksworth, Sunderland could be put behind bars for up to 26 weeks.

His victim was left so distressed she contemplated ending her life, a court heard.

In a statement read to magistrates in South Tyneside, the woman said her “world has been ended” by Hallard.

She also told of her anguish he could be making money from payments from people viewing the film on the notorious website.

Hallard pleaded guilty to a charge of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

The charge states the offence was committed for the purpose of himself or another obtaining sexual gratification.

Magistrates ordered an all-options report into his offending, meaning he could be jailed when sentenced at the same court on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “He attended her home, and they had consensual sex.

“He then uploaded an image to OnlyFans and other social media such as Snapchat and group chats.

“A video was found on the defendant’s phone. He said that it was for banter.”

In a victim statement read to the hearing, the woman said: “This incident has made me feel that I want to kill myself to get away from the emotions I’m feeling.

“I feel violated that my right to privacy has been exploited.

“I feel ashamed that there is a video of me out there for anyone to see and that Hallard is likely making money from it by it being put on OnlyFans.

“I feel anxious about going out and meeting people because I don’t want to be recognised for this video and that it will affect my career going forward.

“I feel that my world has been ended and that I can no longer trust anyone as I’ve been betrayed at my most vulnerable.”

The court heard Hallard has three previous criminal convictions from six offences, the last in 2019.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “It’s a matter that has to go for reports.”