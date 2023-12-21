Man posed with gun and warned ex 'I'm coming' during video call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A menace posed with a gun during a video call to his ex and warned "watch what happens, I'm coming".

Jonathon Watson was in a wooded area when he contacted the woman, who he had an on/off relationship with and produced what appeared to be a handgun.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he cocked the weapon then told her "watch what happens, I'm coming" and said he was going to her address and the home of a man he accused her of seeing.

He added that when the police shot him it would be her fault.

The court heard the woman believed the gun was real and believed Watson was "coming to get her".

Police were informed and found a blank firing gun box in his home, which is believed to have contained the imitation weapon he used during the call he made in June.

Watson, 35, of Gill Crescent South, Houghton, admitted sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress and anxiety.

The court heard he has previous convictions which include offences of harassment, blackmail and breach of a restraining order.

Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne sentenced him to 10 months behind bars, which means he will be released almost immediately due to the time he has spent on remand since the offence.

The recorder told him: "You have a propensity to try and manipulate and cause fear in people by sending them threatening or abusive messages."

Recorder Dunne said the video call was an "appalling piece of behaviour".

The court heard Watson has a history of mental health problems.

Annelise Haugstad, defending, said Watson had a "short lived but difficult"

relationship with the victim, which he accepts is now over.