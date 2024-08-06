Video man pleads guilty to violent disorder in Sunderland after latest charge

A man is to be sentenced at crown court for his part in mass disorder in Sunderland city centre.

Northumbria Police.

Bradley Makin, 21, of Simonside Road, Springwell, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, August 6, and pleaded guilty to violent disorder

Prosecutor Paige Sparks told the court the charges were in relation to videos that Makin had shot himself in which he encouraged the violence.

Peter Thubron, defending, said Makin had admitted to the offence on the basis that he was present but had not taken part in the violence.

“He has said some words, not all the words they say he has said, and I have put this as a basis of plea to the prosecution,” he said.

Makin also admitted possession of cocaine and heroin, though Mr Thubron said he had believed them to be amphitheatre and ketamine.

District Judge Zoe Passfield comitted the case to Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, August 9, and remanded Makin in custody.

He was the seventh suspect to be charged in connection with the violent disorder which took place in Sunderland on Friday, August 2.

Northumbria Police announced the charge early this morning as it confirmed a total of 16 arrests.

Six of the suspects appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside charged with various offences relating to the disorder on Monday, August 5.

Three of those - Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith - all pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will be sentenced at a later date.

Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, and Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, ere remanded into custody until September 2, when they will appear at crown court.

Three others also appeared in court on Monday.

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary but denied violent disorder, while a 48-year-old man pleaded not guilty to violent disorder.

A 31-year-old man did not indicate a plea.

They were also remanded to appear at crown court on September 2.

Northumbria Police said anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send the force a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).